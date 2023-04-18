How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers face off in the opening round, with Game 2 next to come.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers are shooting 47.7% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.6% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- Los Angeles is 32-17 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.
- The Clippers average just two more points per game (113.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 34-8.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have performed better in home games this year, scoring 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Phoenix is allowing 109.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 113.9.
- The Suns are sinking 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers score fewer points per game at home (112.7) than on the road (114.4), but also allow fewer at home (110.6) than away (115.6).
- Los Angeles is conceding fewer points at home (110.6 per game) than on the road (115.6).
- At home the Clippers are collecting 24.1 assists per game, 0.4 more than away (23.7).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Paul George
|Out
|Leg
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.