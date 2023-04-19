Brian Serven Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Brian Serven, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)
- Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Serven had a hit in 26 of 62 games a year ago, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Including the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in five of them (8.1%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Serven picked up an RBI in nine games last year out 62 (14.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 25.8% of his 62 games last season, with more than one run in 4.8% of those games (three).
Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.149
|.330
|OBP
|.176
|.480
|SLG
|.161
|10
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|2
|18/11
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|17 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|13 (37.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (11.1%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (7.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
