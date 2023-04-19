Bruce Brown could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-80 win over the Timberwolves (his last game) Brown put up 14 points.

Below, we look at Brown's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 16.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.7 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.1 PRA -- 19 24.2 PR -- 15.6 21.1 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 115.8 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are 10th in the league, allowing 25 per game.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 25 14 3 1 2 1 0 2/7/2023 22 9 0 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 28 16 2 7 1 0 1 1/18/2023 33 16 5 4 1 0 0 1/2/2023 22 8 4 3 0 0 1

