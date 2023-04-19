On Wednesday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .148 with .
  • In four of 10 games this season, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this year.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
