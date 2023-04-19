Jeff Green and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on April 16, Green put up in a 109-80 win against the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.8 7.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 11.6 10.9 PR -- 10.4 9.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jeff Green's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jeff Green Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Jeff Green has made 2.9 shots per game, which adds up to 4.5% of his team's total makes.

Green's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 115.8 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Jeff Green vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 23 0 2 1 0 1 1 2/7/2023 14 7 3 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 18 5 3 0 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Green or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.