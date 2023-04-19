Jurickson Profar -- batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .224 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Profar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 during his last outings.
  • This year, Profar has totaled at least one hit in 11 of 15 games (73.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).
