After batting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Bryant has picked up a hit in 15 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Bryant has had an RBI in six games this year.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (47.1%), including one multi-run game.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings