The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.

Denver is 45-15 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 115.3.

In home games, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than on the road (11.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries