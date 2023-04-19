Rockies vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7) versus the Colorado Rockies (5-13) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on April 19.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (1-1, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (0-3, 8.16 ERA).
Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have won in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 3-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 3.8 runs per game (69 total), Colorado is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.28) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|@ Mariners
|L 5-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tommy Milone
|April 15
|@ Mariners
|L 9-2
|Ryan Feltner vs George Kirby
|April 16
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Noah Davis vs Luis Castillo
|April 17
|Pirates
|L 14-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Rich Hill
|April 18
|Pirates
|L 5-3
|José Ureña vs Vince Velásquez
|April 19
|Pirates
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Johan Oviedo
|April 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Matt Strahm
|April 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|April 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Zack Wheeler
|April 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|José Ureña vs Zack Wheeler
|April 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Peyton Battenfield
