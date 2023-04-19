How to Watch the Rockies vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Elias Diaz among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.
- Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 69 (3.8 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.28 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.503 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (0-3) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
- In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Gomber has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tommy Milone
|4/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|George Kirby
|4/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Luis Castillo
|4/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-3
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Rich Hill
|4/18/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-3
|Home
|José Ureña
|Vince Velásquez
|4/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Johan Oviedo
|4/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Matt Strahm
|4/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|4/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zack Wheeler
|4/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|José Ureña
|Zack Wheeler
|4/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Peyton Battenfield
