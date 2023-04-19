Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will visit Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (5-13) at Coors Field on Wednesday, April 19. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Pirates (-120). The total is 11.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win three times (25%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 3-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +20000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.