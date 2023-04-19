Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 19 on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-150) in this game against the Wild (+130).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-150) Wild (+130) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 38 of their 59 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.4%).

Dallas has gone 26-13 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Stars have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Minnesota has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 43.5% chance to win.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 215 goals to rank third.

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota has hit the over on but one occasion in its past 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.7 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Wild's 219 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the sixth-fewest in the league.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.

