The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo has two doubles while batting .259.
  • This season, Trejo has tallied at least one hit in four of 13 games (30.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
  • Trejo has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 1.0 per game).
  • Strahm (1-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.
