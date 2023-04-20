The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken lead the series 1-0. Bookmakers give the Avalanche -225 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Kraken (+190).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-225) Kraken (+190) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 61 times this season, and have finished 39-22 in those games.

Colorado is 17-4 (winning 81.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 69.2%.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over twice.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Avalanche create the 10th-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 223 goals to rank ninth.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.