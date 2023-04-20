C.J. Cron -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .242 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

In 62.5% of his 16 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (18.8%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

