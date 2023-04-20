Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .213.
- This year, Profar has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 16 games (68.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 16 games so far this year.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .156 against him.
