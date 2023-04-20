After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .493, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • Bryant has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (16.7%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • Strahm (1-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .156 batting average against him.
