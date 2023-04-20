How to Watch the Rockies vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.
Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 25th in the majors with 72 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.76) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.561 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Feltner (0-2) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Feltner has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|George Kirby
|4/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Luis Castillo
|4/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-3
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Rich Hill
|4/18/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-3
|Home
|José Ureña
|Vince Velásquez
|4/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Johan Oviedo
|4/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Matt Strahm
|4/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Aaron Nola
|4/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Cristopher Sanchez
|4/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|José Ureña
|Zack Wheeler
|4/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Konnor Pilkington
|4/25/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Cal Quantrill
