On Friday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo has three doubles and a walk while hitting .276.
  • This season, Trejo has posted at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in one of 14 games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
