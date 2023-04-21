Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .281 with eight walks and eight runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (33.3%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Nola (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
