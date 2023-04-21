Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- hitting .424 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (20) this season while batting .339 with seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 14 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).
- He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
