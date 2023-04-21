Elias Diaz -- hitting .424 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (20) this season while batting .339 with seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 14 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).

He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

