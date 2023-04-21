Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .180 with four doubles and four walks.

Tovar has had a base hit in 10 of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings