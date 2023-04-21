In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be seeking a win against Minnesota Timberwolves.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

ESPN, BSN, and ALT Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 115.8 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 231.6 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 228.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.