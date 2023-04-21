When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) play at Target Center on Friday at 9:30 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jokic, Anthony Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves, 122-113, on Wednesday. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 40 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in three rebounds and five assists. Edwards had 41 points, plus two rebounds and four assists, for the Timberwolves.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 40 3 5 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 27 9 9 0 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 16 6 0 1 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is posting 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 14.5 3.9 3.3 1.4 0.7 0.6 Jamal Murray 15.2 2.7 4.4 0.8 0.4 2.4 Aaron Gordon 11.5 5.6 2.9 0.7 0.6 0.5 Nikola Jokic 8.5 6 4.1 0.5 0.5 0.1 Michael Porter Jr. 12.6 4.8 0.6 0.2 0.2 2.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.