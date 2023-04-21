Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Friday at Citizens Bank Park against Aaron Nola, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 18 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 77 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Colorado has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.46) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.543 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Noah Davis will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners without allowing a run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Noah Davis Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates L 5-3 Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies W 5-0 Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies - Away Noah Davis Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies - Away Kyle Freeland Cristopher Sanchez 4/23/2023 Phillies - Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians - Away Austin Gomber Konnor Pilkington 4/25/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Feltner Cal Quantrill 4/26/2023 Guardians - Away Noah Davis Zach Plesac

