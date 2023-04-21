Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Yonathan Daza (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza has five doubles and three walks while batting .262.
- Daza has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).
- He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.
- Daza has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Nola (1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
