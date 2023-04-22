The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .250 with three doubles and a walk.

In five of 15 games this year (33.3%), Trejo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.

Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of 15 games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

