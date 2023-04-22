On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has four doubles and four walks while hitting .180.
  • In 10 of 18 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Sanchez will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went three innings.
  • In 15 games last season he compiled a 2-2 record and had a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP.
