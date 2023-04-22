Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on April 22 at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (15.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Bryant has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Sanchez gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 26-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went three innings against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he finished with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games, putting together a 2-2 record.
