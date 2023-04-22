Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (9-12) and the Colorado Rockies (6-15) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Phillies squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET on April 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-1) will answer the bell for the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 3.8 runs per game (80 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.37 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule