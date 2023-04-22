Rockies vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 3:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
The favored Phillies have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. A 9.5-run total has been set for this matchup.
Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had a spread.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.
- Colorado has a record of 2-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 21 opportunities.
- The Rockies have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|3-8
|3-4
|3-11
|3-11
|3-4
