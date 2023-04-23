Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Celtics ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo!

The Hawks will look for another victory over the Celtics after a 130-122 win on Friday. Trae Young paced the Hawks in the win with 32 points, while Jayson Tatum had 29 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Back 11.5 3.1 6.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 116.5 points a contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this season.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are compiling 119.6 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta knocks down 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Hawks rank fifth in the league averaging 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6 231.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.