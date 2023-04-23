Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope put up 14 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-111 win against the Timberwolves.

With prop bets in place for Caldwell-Pope, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.0 Assists -- 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16 14.2 PR -- 13.6 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.0 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.0 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 28 14 2 1 3 1 1 4/19/2023 39 8 3 2 0 0 1 4/16/2023 31 15 4 1 3 0 0 2/7/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 2 1/18/2023 35 11 1 2 2 0 3 1/2/2023 33 10 4 2 1 0 0

