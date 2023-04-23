Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-4)
|223.5
|-180
|+155
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|223.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|224.5
|-170
|+145
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.8 (18th in NBA).
- These teams rack up 231.6 points per game between them, 8.1 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams allow 228.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.