Sunday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (10-12) against the Colorado Rockies (6-16) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:05 PM on April 23.

The Philadelphia Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Jose Urena (0-3, 9.82 ERA).

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Rockies have been victorious in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +230 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (83 total, 3.8 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.33 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule