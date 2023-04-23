Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park in the final of a four-game series, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+220). Philadelphia is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -275 +220 9 +100 -120 -2.5 +105 -125

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. In three straight games, Colorado and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 9.5 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +220 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 10 of its 22 chances.

The Rockies have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 3-9 3-5 3-11 3-11 3-5

