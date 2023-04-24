The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (batting .111 in his past 10 games, with three RBI), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has while hitting .158.

Castro has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In four games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings