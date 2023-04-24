Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .197 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), Profar has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, one per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
