Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Mike Moustakas and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .182 with three doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Moustakas has a base hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In six games this season, Moustakas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
