Rockies vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will try to do damage against Austin Gomber when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
The favored Guardians have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.
Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-200
|+165
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-7.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a record of 2-8 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 23 opportunities.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|3-10
|3-6
|3-11
|3-12
|3-5
