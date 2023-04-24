Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is batting .260 with six doubles and three walks.
- Daza has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (23.8%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Daza has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, one per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
