The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is batting .260 with six doubles and three walks.
  • Daza has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (23.8%).
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Daza has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, one per game).
  • Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
