Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-115) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+115) 3.5 (-105)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-110) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+105)

The 26.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Tuesday is 0.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).

He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-115) 4.5 (+105) 3.5 (-167) 2.5 (+115)

Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 3.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

White averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's over/under.

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100)

The 27.5-point prop total for Young on Tuesday is 1.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 26.2.

Young averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Young has dished out 10.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (-128) 10.5 (-133) 0.5 (-105)

Tuesday's over/under for Clint Capela is 10.5 points. That's 1.5 fewer than his season average of 12.

Capela's per-game rebound average of 11 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (10.5).

Capela's season-long assist average -- 0.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (0.5).

