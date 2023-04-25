The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics will look for another victory over the Hawks following a 129-121 win in their matchup on Sunday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in the win with 31 points, while Trae Young had 35 in the losing effort for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 118.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 117.9 they've put up over the course of this season.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are averaging 119.7 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.3 more than their average for the season (118.4).

Atlanta connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks put up 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in league), while conceding 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -13 230

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.