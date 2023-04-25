The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 10)
  • Pick OU: Over (220.5)
  • The Timberwolves (39-41-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).
  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Timberwolves are 21-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver ranks 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per game.
  • The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
  • The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
  • Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.

