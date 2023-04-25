Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Ryan Feltner, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 20 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 66 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 23rd in MLB with a .375 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 92 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.29 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.490 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Feltner (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In four starts this season, Feltner has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Phillies W 5-0 Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Noah Davis Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Freeland Cristopher Sanchez 4/23/2023 Phillies L 9-3 Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Austin Gomber Cal Quantrill 4/25/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Feltner Peyton Battenfield 4/26/2023 Guardians - Away Noah Davis Xzavion Curry 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Noah Davis Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Freeland Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers - Home Ryan Feltner Eric Lauer

