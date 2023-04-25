Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .238 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).
- He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (34.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (43.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-1) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
