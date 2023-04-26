Bowen Byram and the Colorado Avalanche meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena, on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Byram's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Bowen Byram vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byram Season Stats Insights

In 42 games this season, Byram has averaged 21:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In nine of 42 games this year, Byram has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Byram has a point in 24 games this season (out of 42), including multiple points three times.

Byram has an assist in 17 of 42 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Byram has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Byram has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Byram Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 42 Games 9 24 Points 5 10 Goals 1 14 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.