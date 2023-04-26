Brian Serven -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Brian Serven At The Plate

  • Serven is batting .167 with a double.
  • Serven has a hit in three of eight games played this season (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this year.
  • Serven has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Bibee makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 24-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
