Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .274.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (14 of 23), with multiple hits eight times (34.8%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
