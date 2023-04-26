J.T. Compher will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Compher available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

J.T. Compher vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Compher has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 36 of 82 games this year, Compher has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Compher has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Compher has an implied probability of 61.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Compher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Compher Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 10 52 Points 3 17 Goals 1 35 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.